Eufaula police investigating after person shot multiple times

Police say the 25-year-old victim received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating after a person was shot multiple times.

Authorities say a 911 call came in around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday from a person saying they received gunshot wounds. The caller did not provide any other details, according to police.

Eufaula police say separate 911 calls came in almost immediately, referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of South Randolph Avenue.

Officials say Medical Center Barbour contacted Eufaula police around 11: 25 p.m. to report a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room via private vehicle. The 25-year-old victim received multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

