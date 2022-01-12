Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Governor Ivey awards $1.6 million grant to fight illegal drugs and crime

AL Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to Todd tweet
AL Gov. Kay Ivey reacts to Todd tweet
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $1.6 million grant to fight against illegal drugs and drug-related crime in Alabama as announced Wednesday.

The money is being dispersed among the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the state’s seven regional drug task forces. ALEA and the seven drug task forces will each receive $202,557.

“Public safety is at the forefront of our mission, and I am proud to aid our law enforcement in the battle against illegal drugs and crime,” Governor Ivey said in a statement. “As I said last night during my state of the state address, we will continue working to make Alabama a great state to live, work and raise a family for years to come. No doubt, that includes keeping our communities safe and free of crime. I commend the important work being done by ALEA and these task forces.”

In 2021, task force agents made nearly 800 arrests. These task forces were formed in 2018 by ALEA and each region is comprised of eight to 12 counties.

The funds will be used to cover overtime and operational and equipment expenses.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

File image
Man charged in connection to Montgomery stabbing
Highs hit the middle and upper 50s with partly cloudy skies today.
Warmer days ahead of weekend storm system
Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to...
Alabama Power honored for response to Hurricane Nicholas
School desk
Crenshaw County Schools returning to virtual amid COVID-19 cases