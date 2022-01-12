Advertise
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left), according to MPS.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve phase 1 of the Capital Improvement Plan, which includes consolidating Sidney Lanier High School with G.W. Carver High School.

The board unanimously voted for the plan recommended by construction management firm Volkert, according to MPS.

Sidney Lanier High School will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School, according to MPS. Lanier students will start attending Carver once renovations are made to the building.

MPS will discontinue use of the Lanier building.

Also during the rollout of phase 1, the following changes and upgrades are planned for MPS school buildings:

– Robert E. Lee High School will be rebuilt.

– Capitol Heights Middle School will be rebuilt.

– Wilson Elementary will consolidate with Blount Elementary.

– Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet students will move to the current Wilson Elementary building once upgrades are made to accommodate the performing arts program. MPS will discontinue the use of the building currently housing Baldwin.

– All elementary schools will be equipped with gymnasiums.

According to MPS, this is not the full scope of the plan, and the district will move forward with other phases of the plan in the coming years. The next step is to hire architects for the construction and renovation projects.

