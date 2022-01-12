Advertise
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.(Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a woman who had been missing for more than a month has come to an end, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22 while leaving the area of Highway 21 North in Lowndesboro.

“Burton was reported to be in good health,” a CrimeStoppers spokesperson said. “No other details were released.”

