Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search for a woman who had been missing for more than a month has come to an end, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Keyquanna Monise Burton was last seen on Nov. 22 while leaving the area of Highway 21 North in Lowndesboro.

“Burton was reported to be in good health,” a CrimeStoppers spokesperson said. “No other details were released.”

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.