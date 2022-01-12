Advertise
Man charged in connection to Montgomery stabbing

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing an assault charge after a stabbing in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Jamie Smith, 49, is charged with second-degree assault.

Coleman said the incident happened on Tuesday around 11:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of 1st Street.

Court records indicate Smith stabbed the victim in the back left shoulder with an unknown object. The victim had minor injuries.

Smith was identified as the suspect, taken into custody, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

