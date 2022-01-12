Mayor to give Montgomery State of the City address Wednesday evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayor Steve Reed will hold his annual Montgomery State of the City town hall address Wednesday evening.

The address will be given at 6 p.m. from the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. WSFA 12 News will carry the address live on our website and social media accounts.

During the free, public event, the mayor is expected to discuss successes from the past two years and share his vision for Montgomery’s future. He’ll also meet with neighborhood leaders and community advocates.

The event will also include the members of the Montgomery City Council and various representatives from Montgomery boards, commissions and nonprofits.

After the mayor’s remarks, representatives from city departments and partner agencies will be available to answer questions or to address concerns of residents.

