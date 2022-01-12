Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back to virtual learning.

Schools are already closed on Monday in order to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but starting Tuesday, all schools will be closed and all classes will be held virtually due to the current surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, bulk meal pickup will be available at all school sites from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The system says the virtual learning format will continue through Friday, Jan. 21.

MPS schools will reopen the following Monday, Jan. 24.

The system says the facility closures will also allow for staff to deep clean and sanitize each school building.

MPS joins other systems including Autauga County Schools, Crenshaw County Schools, and Tallapoosa County Schools in making the decision to proceed to virtual learning.

