New book teaches ‘Life Lessons Learned from Sports’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new book is out to remind us how sports, and what we learned through those competitions, can carry over into all the dimensions of life. It’s called “Life Lessons Learned from Sports,” written by John Ed Mathison, the former long-time pastor at Frazer Methodist church.

Mathison will tell you he learned some of the best lessons of life through playing sports. He has always been deeply involved in sports, even attending college on a full basketball scholarship and playing collegiate tennis in the #1 singles spot, and never lost a match in those four years! He’s also done some coaching alongside his ministry work.

Mathison says he’s written a lot about those lessons he’s learned through his lifetime of playing and watching sports over the years and decided other people might benefit from reflecting on those lessons, especially young people, from teaching them the value of suitable lessons when they compete.

“These are life lessons that have been learned. They are not just to be listed or observed but to be learned and practiced. Real learning takes place when we hear or see something and then appropriate it to our everyday lifestyle,” Mathison said.

Purchase a copy of “Life Lessons Learned from Sports” here.

