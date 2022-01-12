Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Samson pharmacy under investigation

The apparent seizure records was confirmed by Alabama State Board of Pharmacy and stems from 18 month probe.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State and federal agents shut down King Drugs, Samson’s lone pharmacy, on Wednesday.

The apparent seizure of records was confirmed by Alabama State Board of Pharmacy that said the Drug Enforcement Agency Agents assisted. ASBP spokesperson Sean Malloy also told News 4 the investigation has been ongoing for about 18 months ago.

If criminal activity is suspected—and that has not been alleged--- evidence would likely be presented to a federal grand jury with no arrests until then.

Occasionally, there are exceptions as in 2020 when federal agents seized evidence from a Dothan pharmacy and arrested its owner that day on charges he illegally peddled pain killers. He is serving 87 months in prison.

This article continues below image.

King Drug Closed
King Drug Closed(WTVY)

In 2019, officers spent hours confiscating files from the office of Dr. J. Chris Strunk, a Dothan behavioral medicine physician, but no arrests were made nor information regarding the case made public.

A few years earlier, a medical supply company in Dothan, was the target of a federal raid with no arrests nor Department of Justice comment on the matter.

Despite the King Pharmacy raid in Samson, customers can obtain prescriptions.

A News 4 caller said the King family sold the business five years ago.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.
HPD, ALEA officials issue statements on murder investigation involving former officer
Rain and wind this weekend.
Dry end to week ahead of wet weather this weekend
Empty desk at school
Lowndes County Public Schools move to remote learning
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial