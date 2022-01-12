Samson pharmacy under investigation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - State and federal agents shut down King Drugs, Samson’s lone pharmacy, on Wednesday.

The apparent seizure of records was confirmed by Alabama State Board of Pharmacy that said the Drug Enforcement Agency Agents assisted. ASBP spokesperson Sean Malloy also told News 4 the investigation has been ongoing for about 18 months ago.

If criminal activity is suspected—and that has not been alleged--- evidence would likely be presented to a federal grand jury with no arrests until then.

Occasionally, there are exceptions as in 2020 when federal agents seized evidence from a Dothan pharmacy and arrested its owner that day on charges he illegally peddled pain killers. He is serving 87 months in prison.

This article continues below image.

King Drug Closed (WTVY)

In 2019, officers spent hours confiscating files from the office of Dr. J. Chris Strunk, a Dothan behavioral medicine physician, but no arrests were made nor information regarding the case made public.

A few years earlier, a medical supply company in Dothan, was the target of a federal raid with no arrests nor Department of Justice comment on the matter.

Despite the King Pharmacy raid in Samson, customers can obtain prescriptions.

A News 4 caller said the King family sold the business five years ago.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.