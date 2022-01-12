U.S. Postal Inspection Service searching for suspect in Phenix City mail theft

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is seeking to identify a suspect involved in a theft at a Phenix City business.

On or around January 5, the USPIS was contacted about the theft. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says it happened on or around January 4 near 9th Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 or the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

