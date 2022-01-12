Warmer days ahead of weekend storm system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another cold morning will give way to another cool afternoon as our pattern doesn’t really change much. Today’s high will reach the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A batch of clouds moves through this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 50s. (WSFA 12 News)

The slightly warmer stretch continues through Saturday, with highs in the lower 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday and around 60 on Saturday.

Overnight lows will continue to be mainly in the 30s through the upcoming weekend despite the slight uptick in afternoon temperatures. However, instead of lower 30s we are looking at middle and upper 30s for most of us.

Most days are below normal. (WSFA 12 News)

The dry streak will come to an abrupt end just in time for the weekend -- great timing, right?

A relatively strong area of low pressure will dive into the Southeast from the northwest, bringing rain with it for all of Alabama. The rain arrives throughout the afternoon on Saturday, becoming the steadiest and most widespread Saturday evening and night.

Rain and wind are likely this weekend, especially late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

We don’t see a risk for thunderstorms with this particular system, so no threat of severe weather exists. It’ll just be a plain rain accompanied by breezy to windy conditions.

Lingering drizzle or light showers on Sunday will end by the afternoon, but the wind will be staying put. Sunday will likely be windy all day long with gusts of 20-30+ mph.

Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are breezy. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind the rain will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. High temperatures will fall back down into the lower and middle 50s with sunshine back in full force.

