Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Warmer days ahead of weekend storm system

Rain becomes likely late Saturday and could last through midday Sunday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another cold morning will give way to another cool afternoon as our pattern doesn’t really change much. Today’s high will reach the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

A batch of clouds moves through this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 50s.
A batch of clouds moves through this afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 50s.(WSFA 12 News)

The slightly warmer stretch continues through Saturday, with highs in the lower 60s on Thursday, upper 50s on Friday and around 60 on Saturday.

Overnight lows will continue to be mainly in the 30s through the upcoming weekend despite the slight uptick in afternoon temperatures. However, instead of lower 30s we are looking at middle and upper 30s for most of us.

Most days are below normal.
Most days are below normal.(WSFA 12 News)

The dry streak will come to an abrupt end just in time for the weekend -- great timing, right?

A relatively strong area of low pressure will dive into the Southeast from the northwest, bringing rain with it for all of Alabama. The rain arrives throughout the afternoon on Saturday, becoming the steadiest and most widespread Saturday evening and night.

Rain and wind are likely this weekend, especially late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Rain and wind are likely this weekend, especially late Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

We don’t see a risk for thunderstorms with this particular system, so no threat of severe weather exists. It’ll just be a plain rain accompanied by breezy to windy conditions.

Lingering drizzle or light showers on Sunday will end by the afternoon, but the wind will be staying put. Sunday will likely be windy all day long with gusts of 20-30+ mph.

Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are breezy.
Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are breezy.(WSFA 12 News)

Behind the rain will be a reinforcing shot of colder air for Sunday and early next week. High temperatures will fall back down into the lower and middle 50s with sunshine back in full force.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the store around 11 a.m.
Teen kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Montgomery
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
DA seeks $2M bond for bowling alley shooting suspect released Sunday
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks out after pregnant daughter allegedly shot, killed by Huntsville Police Officer
A hearing is set to determine whether bail should be increased for Tory Johnson, the suspect in...
Bail increase hearing set for bowling alley shooting suspect

Latest News

Mathison will tell you he learned some of the best lessons of life through playing sports.
New book teaches ‘Life Lessons Learned from Sports’
The Chilton Prep Academy Pirates said they plan to retire the number "19" jersey in Reed's honor.
Football coach remembers Bama Lanes shooting victim
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
Pay raises among topics Ivey proposes in State of the State address
Recap of State of the State address
Recap of State of the State address