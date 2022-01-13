3 Elmore County schools moving to virtual learning Friday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three Elmore County schools will switch to virtual learning for a day Friday.

Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said Holtville High School, Stanhope Elmore High School and Elmore County High School will move to virtual learning Friday due to the number of faculty and staff absences.

According to Dennis, they will evaluate the situation and notify parents on Monday if they are unable to return to school Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Dennis added bus routes will be delayed because of a shortage of drivers and bus drivers. This may continue during the duration of the COVID-19 spike.

This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a major increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools.

The number of new cases jumped to 16,035 cases this week. That’s up more than fivefold from the previous week when systems reported 2,940 cases.

Elmore County Schools reported 219 cases this week.

