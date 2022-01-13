Alabama national forests offering fee-free days in 2022

ALABAMA (WTVM) - National forests in Alabama are having a few fee-free days in 2022!

The first fee-free day of 2022 is during Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 17. All standard amenity sites - such as day-use and picnic areas - are waived during fee-free days. However, the waiver doesn’t include camping fees, shooting range fees, or boat launch fees.

For future planning, the U.S. Forest Service will observe fee-free days for these dates in 2022:

• January 17: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

• February 21: Presidents Day

• June 11: National Get Outdoors Day

• September 24: National Public Lands Day

• November 11: Veterans Day

For more information on Alabama national parks, click HERE.

