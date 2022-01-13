Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a major increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools this week, with the Montgomery Public School system leading the list for the week.
The number of new cases jumped to 16,035 cases this week, up more than fivefold from the previous week when systems reported 2,940 cases.
ADPH gathers weekly reports from each school system and inputs them to its COVID-19 Schools K-12 Dashboard.
Montgomery Public Schools reported 861 cases, the most of any system in the state. Baldwin and Mobile schools followed with 827 and 712 cases, respectively. Jefferson County was the fourth highest at 544 cases.
Other systems of note with more than 100 cases include:
- Auburn City Schools - 343 cases
- Autauga County Schools - 258 cases
- Alex City Schools - 127 cases
- Chambers County Schools - 119 cases
- Crenshaw County Schools - 102 cases
- Dothan City Schools - 228 cases
- Elmore County Schools - 219 cases
- Enterprise City Schools - 139 cases
- Lee County Schools - 194 cases
- Opelika City Schools - 141 cases
- Phenix City Schools - 104 cases
- Pike Road City Schools - 105 cases
- Tallapoosa County Schools - 113 cases
Multiple school systems have opted to temporarily return to virtual learning over the next week in an effort to slow the spread of the latest COVID-19 surge.
