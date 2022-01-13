All-in-One ticket offers admission to Alabama attractions for one price
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new All-In-One ticket is being offered across Alabama that allows you to get into multiple attractions for one price.
With the Alabama All-In-One Ticket you can enjoy admission to all the attractions listed on the ticket once for the time span selected. Each All-In-One ticket is a special grouping of attractions within areas of Alabama.
View all the All-in-One ticket choices here.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.