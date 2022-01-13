Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Body found in southern Alabama, investigators believe it’s a missing Colorado woman

Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.
Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.(Source: Wilcox County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.

Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright said his deputies were called after a body was discovered near the Monroe and Wilcox County line. Officials said it is believed to be Cheryl Pence, who was last seen on December 31.

Family members said Pence and her son were seen by hunters as they were walking in the woods of Wilcox County. The son was found alive on January 3 and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Family members said Pence had been working in Florida, but they weren’t sure why she was in Wilcox County.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

Alabama has been at the forefront of legal challenges to a host of federal mandates aimed at...
Alabama officials react to SCOTUS halt of COVID vaccine mandate on businesses
Three Elmore County schools will switch to virtual learning for a day Friday.
3 Elmore County schools moving to virtual learning Friday
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Rain and wind this weekend.
Dry end to our workweek ahead of wet weather this weekend