Dry end to week ahead of wet weather this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of the workweek will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs both today and tomorrow will reach the lower 60s. The only setback will be breezy winds today of 10-20 mph. That may negate the warmth just a touch, but with the sunshine it will still feel nice.

Clouds increase late Friday and we’ll start Saturday mainly cloudy. Those clouds eventually give way to rain as a strong storm system approaches Alabama late in the day.

Rain is likely late Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain becomes likely after 2 p.m. and lasts through Saturday evening and night. It will be the most widespread and steadiest between roughly 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday -- give or take a few hours.

The good news is the rain will mainly be light to moderate, not overly heavy. It’ll be steady and soaking, but not too heavy. For that reason we don’t expect any sort of flooding concerns. A lack of instability should also keep any thunderstorms out of our region.

Rain this weekend will total 1-2" in most places. (WSFA 12 News)

Some remaining light showers and drizzle is likely through midday Sunday, and we can’t rule out some snowflakes mixing in for some of us. The chance is low, but not zero as some forecast models suggest enough cold air on Sunday to squeeze out some wet snowflakes mixed in with the rain.

The other part of the equation for the weekend system is wind. It will turn breezy Saturday and remain that way through all of Sunday. Wind speeds will be around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph, especially Saturday night and Sunday.

Another below normal stretch begins Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The system is history by Monday morning, which means sunshine and chilly temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temps will barely get above the 50-degree mark with a slight breeze to boot.

Another system, albeit weaker, will send a round of rain showers our way Wednesday evening through early Thursday. No wintry weather or thunderstorms are in the cards with that system.

