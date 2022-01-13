Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

EJI’s Legacy Museum named Alabama’s 2022 Attraction of the Year

The Equal Justice Initiative has announced the opening date for the new Legacy Museum: From...
The Equal Justice Initiative has announced the opening date for the new Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration.((Source: EJI))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum has been recognized as the state’s 2022 Attraction of the Year.

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration was honored by the Alabama Tourism Department during the governor’s conference on tourism Friday.

The new and expanded museum held a grand opening in October. Since then, EJI says thousands of people from across the country have visited the museum.

EJI says visitors are provided the opportunity to view a comprehensive history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery. The museum presents exhibits and information about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, a detailed examination of Reconstruction and an expanded set of exhibits on the civil rights era.

The museum is situated at 400 N. Court St. It is also the site of the welcome center, ticket office, gift shop and Pannie-George’s Kitchen.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Rain and wind this weekend.
Dry end to our workweek ahead of wet weather this weekend
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron