Elmore County looks to replace Waste Management after thousands of complaints

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After fielding thousands of complaints, the Elmore County Commission is looking to can its current trash pickup service and find a new one.

It’s an issue WSFA 12 News has reported on multiple times. Residents have raised a number of complaints ranging from collection delays to broken or tipped over cans during the past 18 months.

Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs said during an interview in September that commissioners have held numerous meetings with leadership of Waste Management. County leaders have gone so far as to set up a standalone email address just for garbage issue complaints at trash@elmoreco.org.

“In those meetings they’ve expressed a lot of the issues that other companies are having, said in September. “They’re having staffing issues. They’re having supply chain issues with parts to repair trucks, so we acknowledge all of that, but we also expect the service to be provided to the citizens that they’re paying for. They have done a poor job,” Stubbs explained.

With the new year bringing the same complaints, commissioners have made a resolution to find another company to haul away the trash of more than 20,000 of their constituents, who currently depend on the services of Waste Management.

But it’s not a done deal and the process could take some time.

“We have not severed ties with Waste Management,” Stubbs explained Wednesday. “All of our citizens will still receive services from Waste Management moving forward until the contract goes out for the bid and we have a successful low bidder.”

The county is looking to set the date to receive contract bids from interested companies sometime in the spring.

“I think it’s important to note,” Stubbs cautioned, “that the low bidder could very well be an existing provider like Waste Management.”

