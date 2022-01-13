Advertise
HPD, ALEA officials issue statements on murder investigation involving former officer

Former Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy is accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.
HPD's Mark McMurray and ALEA's Jason Peek speak to the media on Thursday.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) held a news conference about the capital murder case involving a HPD police officer.

David McCoy was off-duty at the time when he allegedly murdered his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins, on Jan. 7. The Madison County Coroner released the results of an autopsy that confirmed the cause of death was by gunshot wound. Spraggins’ death has been labeled as a homicide.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray announced McCoy is no longer an employee of HPD or the City of Huntsville.

ALEA Captain Jason Peek announced no new charges during Thursday’s update.

This news conference comes on the heels of the lead attorney, Richard Jensen, for McCoy asking and being granted a withdrawal from the case on Wednesday. Jensen said that he did not want his recent media interactions to negatively impact McCoy’s case.

Chief McMurray answered questions following both statements. He said McCoy joined the force as a former Marine. The Chief announced HPD officers involved SBI investigators immediately after McCoy was determined as a person of interest in the case.

McMurray invited the public to all future Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Committee meetings to provide input on future police recruitment processes.

Watch the full news conference at the top of this story.

