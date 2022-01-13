Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a Montgomery bowling alley shooting who made bond and was released less than 24 hours after being charged with killing one and injuring six others was back in court Thursday.

Tory Johnson was released from the Montgomery County Detention Facility Sunday on a total bail of $270,000 despite a magistrate setting bail at the maximum allowed. Johnson did not see a judge before being released.

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail. ((Source: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office))

The decision prompted Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition the court to increase Johnson’s bond to $2 million.

Despite court documents indicating the hearing would be held Friday, Bailey said it took place Thursday afternoon.

During the hearing, Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised the bail amount to $860,000. She came to the figure based on amounts for each of the seven charges Johnson faces:

1 murder charge - $500,000

2 counts of first-degree assault – $120,000 each

4 counts of second-degree assault – $30,000 each

The judge determined that the magistrate who set Johnson’s initial bond was not aware of the process by which they could obtain a bond greater than the maximum amount set by the state’s bail schedule.

“The case agent mistakenly believed that the only bond available was the top end of the bond schedule and was unfamiliar with the process to get a judge to raise the bond above the bond schedule,” McCord stated in her decision.

The judge determined the court does have authority to amend bail amounts and found that the defendant was both a flight risk and a danger to the community.

McCord had the defendant held in custody until her ruling. He must now make a new bail or remain in jail until the next court proceeding is scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.