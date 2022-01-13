Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Louisville kidney doctor’s tweet against anti-vaxxer’s urine COVID cure goes viral

Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising...
Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising against a claim by Alabama anti-vaccine advocate Christopher Key.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UofL Health doctor warning people of an anti-vaccine advocate’s suggestion to drink urine in order to cure COVID-19 is making the rounds on social media.

On Monday, Dr. Jon Klein from the University of Louisville School of Medicine crafted a response advising against a claim by Alabama anti-vaccine advocate Christopher Key, who released a video message over the weekend to followers stating that consuming urine is the “antidote” to the virus.

Klein is a professor of medicine and vice dean of research at UofL Health specializing in the study of kidney disease treatment.

“I’m a kidney doctor,” Klein tweeted on Monday. “I’ve studied how the kidneys make urine for 39 years. Do not, I repeat do not, drink urine to treat COVID. That is all.”

Since the tweet was sent, it has been liked more than 80,000 times and retweeted more than 10,000 times as of Wednesday evening, even grabbing the attention of celebrities like actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

Health officials and local leaders have continued to stress vaccinations as a safe and effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent hospitalizations.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
President Joe Biden also announced that starting next week 1,000 military medical personnel...
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Empty desk at school
Lowndes County Public Schools move to remote learning