Lowndes County Public Schools move to remote learning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lowndes County Public Schools has made the decision to temporarily move to remote learning.

According to a Facebook post by the school, students will be on remote learning until Jan. 21. Teachers will send assignments home for them to complete.

“Our sincere apology in advance for any inconvenience to the households,” the Facebook post added.

School meals will be available for pickup at the schools from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning Tuesday, according to the school system.

Initially, the school system said students would be on remote learning Friday only.

