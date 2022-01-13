Advertise
Montgomery police searching for robbery suspect

Montgomery police are searching for the identity and location of a suspect sought in a robbery...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for the identity and location of a suspect sought in a robbery investigation.

According to CrimeStoppers, MPD detectives say the robbery happened Saturday in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive. The victim described the suspect as being about 5′5″ to 5′6″ and weighing about 120-145 pounds. The suspect was armed with a handgun and wore a black hoodie, sweatpants and black/white slides.

If you have any information about this investigation, please call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

