New leadership takes charge at Montgomery Regional Airport

Just in the last month, the Montgomery Airport Authority has named a new executive director and a new chief of airport police.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just in the last month, the Montgomery Airport Authority has named a new executive director and a new chief of airport police.

Wade Davis was named Executive Director in December. Davis brings significant experience in transportation and operations management. He served nearly two years as the Director of airports for the Shreveport Regional Airport and the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

This week, Loyd Jenkins III was selected as the new Chief of Police at Montgomery Regional Airport. He will be responsible for protecting passengers, aircraft, and facilities. He will lead the airport police department to meet security requirements of airport traffic direction, vehicle patrol, and arresting those who do not comply with local or federal laws. He’ll also implement a comprehensive emergency response plan.

Over the past two years, the Montgomery Regional Airport has made minor upgrades to parking and other amenities. In November 2020, it announced a 20-year plan for the airport’s future.

