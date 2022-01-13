SPLC’s newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center reopens

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Southern Poverty Law Center’s newly redesigned Civil Rights Memorial Center reopened Thursday.

The redesign, SPLC says, included new exhibits and updates designed to enhance visitors’ understanding of the civil rights movement and the “ongoing struggle for justice” across the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome visitors back to the CRMC after closing temporarily in March 2020 due to COVID-19,” said center director Tafeni English. “Prior to the pandemic, we began working with Monadnock Media on renovations that would enhance visitor experience and do a better job of connecting the past to the present. This work is now more important than ever in light of the current moment of racial reckoning ignited by the brutal police killing of George Floyd.”

The updates include:

New York Times bestselling author Kwame Alexander; community poem exhibit, compiled bybestselling author Kwame Alexander;

modifications to the theater room and a new film produced by Monadnock Media for the SPLC, Apathy Is Not an Option ;

A motion-activated educational video overview of the modern Civil Rights Movement in the first gallery;

kiosks offering the story of the memorial, including its design and video from the 1989 dedication ceremony;

An interactive table allows visitors to learn more about the martyrs and key dates from the movement.

In honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and Black History Month, admission will be free through February 2022. SPLC says due to COVID-19, visitors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The space will also be limited to groups of no more than 20 people. Visitors must register for tickets online here.

The center is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The gift shop remains closed until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.