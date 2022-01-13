Advertise
Woman who lost relatives to gun violence reacts to Bama Lanes shooting

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Torian Hamilton heard about the Bama Lanes shooting, it stopped her in her tracks.

READ MORE: Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak

“It’s just very heartbreaking that this continues to go on,” said Torian Hamilton, founder of Positive Parents Have Power.

She says every parent in our community should be outraged by this senseless act of violence that ended the life of 21-year-old Jeffery Reed and injured six others.

“It’s hurting us and it’s hurting our community. That might be your child next.” said Hamilton.

Hamilton knows firsthand the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence. Her son Tim Hamilton was shot and killed in a 2013 Centennial Hill nightclub shooting. Then in 2016, her nephew, 24-year-old Quarnavious Hamilton, was gunned down in Montgomery.

“I’m going to push. I have to continue to pray. It’s nothing but God putting a covering over me to put my foot to work and do some effort, not only just for my son, for your youth as well,” said Hamilton.

Over the last nine years through Positive Parents Have Power Inc., she has been advocating to stop the violence.

“It’s time for parents to show up, speak out about what’s going on,” said Hamilton. “We should be asking questions. We should be committed and collaborate to see what’s going on to solutions of our youth,” she said.

She believes in order to see long term change everyone must get involved.

“We all got to get together to come with some tactics of some solutions and ideas for what’s going on in this community,” said Hamilton.

You can connect with Positive Parents Have Power on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

