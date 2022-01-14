Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state.

Previously, a murder suspect’s bail could be set at $150,000. Now it can go up to $1.5 million.

Judges will still have discretion over bail amounts outside this recommended range.

The other recommended bail ranges are as follows:

Felonies

  • Capital felony: $50,000-No bail
  • Murder: $15,000-$1,500,000
  • Class A felony: $10,000-$60,000
  • Class B felony: $5,000-$30,000
  • Class C felony: $2,500-$15,000
  • Drug manufacturing and trafficking: $5,000-$1,500,000
  • Class D felony: $1,000-$10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule)

  • Class A misdemeanor: $300-$6,000
  • Class B misdemeanor: $300-$3,000
  • Class C misdemeanor: $300-$1,000
  • Violation: $300-$500

Municipal-ordinance violations

  • $300-$1,000

Traffic-related offenses

  • DUI: $1,000-$7,500
  • Reckless driving: $300-$1,000
  • Speeding: $300-$500
  • Other traffic violation: $300-$500

The decision comes on the heels of Tory Johnson’s new bail ruling. Johnson is charged with murder and assault in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes last weekend. He was released on $270,000 bail shortly after his arrest, prompting Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition for a bail increase.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised Johnson’s total bail to $860,000 Thursday. He is now back in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Johnson, the suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead.
Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.
Investigators believe body found in south Ala. is missing Colo. woman
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The largest grower in the nation of vegetable and plants for home gardens has moved and...
Bonnie Plants opens new Opelika headquarters
White House: Russia preparing to invade Ukraine
White House: Russia preparing to invade Ukraine
State Supreme Court raises bond amounts for violent crimes in Alabama
State Supreme Court raises bond amounts for violent crimes in Alabama
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the body of 90-year-old Roland Kelley was found on...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient, 90, found dead in Covington County