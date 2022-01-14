Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALDOT equipment building ‘a total loss’ after fire in Eufaula

KJ pkg
KJ pkg
By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation(ALDOT) is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday night causing one of their buildings in Eufaula to go up in flames.

According to Eufaula Fire Chief Ryan Feggins, the building, and most - if not all - of the equipment inside is a total loss.

“There is nothing left but burned bits and pieces of charred equipment, hazardous remains of what the building used to be and the smell of smoke,” said Feggins.

A smell that greets you all the way from the front of the campus, six buildings away.

According to Feggins, the fire station received the call about 15 minutes after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“Large fire, a lot of explosions that the neighbors were hearing but they didn’t know where it was coming from,” said Feggins.

Chief Feggins says he sent four fire trucks to respond to the fire, but for one of the buildings it was too late.

“It was well involved by the time we got there. At this time they lost everything in the area at the facility,” explained Feggins.

According to ALDOT, the building that was destroyed was their equipment building holding vehicles and other necessary equipment.

Thankfully, the fire fighters were able to save another building that caught fire just a few hundred feet away from their chemical building.

As of right now, Feggins says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

ALDOT is responsible for maintaining safe roadways and bridges throughout the state of Alabama.

“ALDOT says the local Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and as of right now they have not determined the cause of the fire or the dollar amount of damage,” said Feggins.

Fire Chief Feggins says while the fire was very destructive, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

Rain and wind this weekend.
Staying dry Friday, Tracking rain this weekend
Tracking one more dry day, then rain is back into the forecast for the weekend.
Tracking one more dry day, then rain is back into the forecast for the weekend.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey discusses the current state of Alabama's education system.
State superintendent reacts to governor’s State of the State address