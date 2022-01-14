Advertise
Arrow Disposal Services to collect Autauga County trash

Autauga County resident James Forzano points to his overflowing trash can, which he said isn't...
Autauga County resident James Forzano points to his overflowing trash can, which he said isn't being picked up on time by Waste Management. It's an issue being seen by residents in both Autauga and Elmore counties.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Autauga County residents will soon have a new disposal service collecting their trash.

According to the Autauga County Commission, a bid for residential trash collection and disposal was awarded in December to Arrow Disposal Services. The contract will begin on Feb. 1.

Along with a new disposal service, residents will also see an increase in their monthly bill. The commission said the increase amounts to $6.70 additional money a month.

Waste Management will continue to provide services to residents until Arrow’s contract takes effect, the commission added.

Over the past 18 months, Autauga and Elmore County residents voiced a number of complaints against Waste Management ranging from collection delays to broken or tipped-over cans.

The Elmore County Commission said it is also looking to replace Waste Management’s services. The county is looking to set the date to receive contract bids from interested companies sometime in the spring.

