Bear Woods named Wetumpka High’s head coach, athletic director

Bear Woods is Wetumpka High School's new head football coach and athletic director.
Bear Woods is Wetumpka High School's new head football coach and athletic director.(Source: Elmore County Schools)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Wetumpka High School has announced the new man to lead the Indians.

Wetumpka has named Bear Woods as its new head football coach and athletic director.

He replaces Tim Perry, who retired after 10 seasons with the Indians.

Woods will take over a Wetumpka team, who went 5-5 this season, falling in the first round of the playoffs.

School leaders say they’re excited to get him on campus and meet the athletes.

“He’s an upstanding individual and I think he’s got great moral character, great leader, and I think that’s going to carry over to the student-athletes, and so they’re going to be able to get that from him, be able to be led by a man with great moral character just like coach Perry has been the last 10 years he’s been here,” said Principal Robbie Slater.

Bear Woods may be familiar to Troy Trojan fans. The Florida native was a linebacker for Troy’s defense from 2006 to 2009, teaming with Boris Lee to make up the “Killer B’s.”

After college, Woods signed for the Atlanta Falcons. He then went on to play nearly 10 seasons in the Canadian Football League.

