Bonnie Plants opens new Opelika headquarters

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The nation’s largest grower of vegetable and plants for home gardens has moved and expanded its corporate headquarters from Union Springs to Opelika. After over 100 years, it was time for the corporation to turn a new leaf.

“Huge decision to move our headquarters here to Auburn, Opelika,” said president and CEO of Bonnie Plants, Mike Sutterer.

Sutterer says the move and expansion were motivated by future farmers.

“Recruiting interns, full-time associates, really about creating that pipeline of talented Bonnie associates for the next hundred years,” said Sutterer

“Fostering relationships and internships in the horticulture department,” said Jay Gogue, president of Auburn University. “We believe in that particular program that real work experience is absolutely valuable for the degree.”

Not only will this new move create 60 new jobs and strengthen their partnership with Auburn University, but it will keep Bonnie Plants rooted in Alabama.

“The men and women who operate this plant have made this a great company and they’ve been feeding and beautifying our state for generations,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

And hopefully, generations to come, as the children’s gardens project in Auburn is meant to inspire new horticulture leaders and honor the ones who came before.

“We often talk about our founders and their founding principles, and they really were about giving back to the communities in which they lived and worked. They were about producing high-quality plants,” said Sutterer.

“That those headquarters in Union Springs would move to Opelika or that Bonnie Plants would have the kind of presence it does all over the country,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

And they won’t say goodbye to Union Springs. Bonnie Plants’ new $15 million expansion project will come online, bringing even more opportunities for rural Alabama.

