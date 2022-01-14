Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

County Road 12: World champion livestock auctioneer

What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley...
What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley may have the fastest moving mouth in the world.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mic turns on, and cattle farmers watch closely, taking notes and then it happens.

It all started by accident when he was in high school. He didn’t dream of being an auctioneer. It happened by accident in high school.

“I went to a sale on Friday night, it was a chicken sale and the auctioneer didn’t show up,” said Bradley. “The guy who was running it was walking around saying I don’t have an auctioneer. My dad said, that boy of mine will get up there and sell. I didn’t want to, but I got up there and sold.”

He must have done ok that night.

“He called me three weeks after and said do you want to do this every Friday and Saturday night? I was a teenager and probably hanging with the wrong crowd, and said you know what this might keep me out of trouble. So I did it.”

So he watched, learned, and kept working on his craft.

“I never knew you could make a living doing this. I came here as a kid. I just try to add a little excitement to keep people interested. If they don’t have any interest in what you’re saying, they won’t have any interest in what you’re selling.”

What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley...
What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley may have the fastest moving mouth in the world.(WSFA 12 News)

That’s his job. To help hard-working farmers get the most money possible for their livestock. He takes pride in being the best. Last year Bradley competed in the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Nashville.

“Iron sharpens iron. That contest makes you better. We are all friends but at the end we all want to win.”

Bradley got off to a rocky start. He says he bombed the interview. But he still had a chance.

“I knew the only way I could win was to completely outsell everyone, and I did.”

Going at light speed, his deep voice made him a world champ. A new truck, $6,000 cash, a belt buckle, a trophy.

“And some really cool bragging rights.”

What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley...
What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley may have the fastest moving mouth in the world.(WSFA 12 News)

Now he tours the country promoting a job he loves. Seeing all the kids out there is kind of like a trip down memory lane.

“They are going to a sale just like I did with my grandaddy. They don’t know anything. They are just there to have fun. And they think the guy with the mic who talks fast is really cool.”

Not just cool, but the best in the world. He’ll have a chance to defend his title in Indiana this June.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Tory Johnson, the suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead.
Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect
Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.
Investigators believe body found in south Ala. is missing Colo. woman
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

Brace Yourself: Here’s the Day Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale
Girl Scouts kick-off season with cookie drive-thru
Alabama national forests offering fee-free days in 2022
The theme for the 2022 Coastwide MLK Celebration Week is “Defining our Legacy.”
HandsOn River Region announces MLK Day volunteer opportunities
Former acting Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins is taking on a new role, this time as the...
Jenkins named new police chief at Montgomery Regional Airport