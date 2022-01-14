County Road 12: World champion livestock auctioneer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mic turns on, and cattle farmers watch closely, taking notes and then it happens.

It all started by accident when he was in high school. He didn’t dream of being an auctioneer. It happened by accident in high school.

“I went to a sale on Friday night, it was a chicken sale and the auctioneer didn’t show up,” said Bradley. “The guy who was running it was walking around saying I don’t have an auctioneer. My dad said, that boy of mine will get up there and sell. I didn’t want to, but I got up there and sold.”

He must have done ok that night.

“He called me three weeks after and said do you want to do this every Friday and Saturday night? I was a teenager and probably hanging with the wrong crowd, and said you know what this might keep me out of trouble. So I did it.”

So he watched, learned, and kept working on his craft.

“I never knew you could make a living doing this. I came here as a kid. I just try to add a little excitement to keep people interested. If they don’t have any interest in what you’re saying, they won’t have any interest in what you’re selling.”

What started out as a way to make some money, turned into a World Championship. Chuck Bradley may have the fastest moving mouth in the world. (WSFA 12 News)

That’s his job. To help hard-working farmers get the most money possible for their livestock. He takes pride in being the best. Last year Bradley competed in the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship in Nashville.

“Iron sharpens iron. That contest makes you better. We are all friends but at the end we all want to win.”

Bradley got off to a rocky start. He says he bombed the interview. But he still had a chance.

“I knew the only way I could win was to completely outsell everyone, and I did.”

Going at light speed, his deep voice made him a world champ. A new truck, $6,000 cash, a belt buckle, a trophy.

“And some really cool bragging rights.”

Now he tours the country promoting a job he loves. Seeing all the kids out there is kind of like a trip down memory lane.

“They are going to a sale just like I did with my grandaddy. They don’t know anything. They are just there to have fun. And they think the guy with the mic who talks fast is really cool.”

Not just cool, but the best in the world. He’ll have a chance to defend his title in Indiana this June.

