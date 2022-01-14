Eyes on messy weekend system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The end of the workweek will feature plenty of sunshine and more comfortable temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 60s.

Clouds do increase later today and we’ll start tomorrow on the cloudy side. Those clouds eventually give way to rain as a strong storm system approaches Alabama late in the day.

Rain becomes likely after 2 p.m. and lasts through Saturday evening and night. It will be the most widespread and steadiest between roughly 4 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday -- give or take a few hours.

The good news is the rain will be light to moderate, with some occasional heavier downpours. After a dry week and with a lack of overly heavy rain rates, we don’t expect flooding to be an issue despite 1-2″ of total rainfall. A lack of instability should also keep any thunderstorms out of our region.

Some remaining light showers and drizzle are likely through midday Sunday, and we can’t rule out some wet snowflakes mixing in. It won’t happen everywhere, but some forecast models do continue to suggest enough cold air on Sunday to squeeze out some snowflakes.

It’s important to note that even if we do see some snowflakes fly, we are not expecting any impacts in our part of the state on Sunday.

The other part of the equation for the weekend system is wind. It will turn breezy late Saturday and remain that way through all of Sunday. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30+ mph, especially Saturday night and Sunday.

The system is history by Monday morning, which means sunshine and chilly temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Temps will rise just above the 50-degree mark with a slight breeze to make it feel even cooler.

Another system -- albeit weaker -- will send a round of rain showers our way Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. No wintry weather or thunderstorms are in the cards with that system.

Then what could be the coldest shot of air all season arrives to end the week and carry us through next weekend!

