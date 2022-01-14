Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Food for Thought 1/13

By Mark Bullock
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Five Guys Burgers & Fries (Eastchase): 99

Taco Bell (5163 Carmichael Rd.): 99

Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99

Low Scores

Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 84

  • Priority items: wings at improper temperature; kitchen hand sink blocked

Zoe’s Kitchen (2960 Zelda Pl.): 82

  • Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; no soap/paper towels at hand sink

Gibson Food Mart (2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 84

  • Priority items: mold in soda nozzles; dishes not properly sanitized

SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 86

  • Priority items: mold in ice machine; flies throughout establishment

Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86

  • Priority items: grease spill; mold in soda nozzles

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Lanier High School (right) will consolidate with G.W. Carver High School (left),...
Lanier, Carver to combine as part of MPS plan
The parents of the shooting victim Jeffrey Reed are speaking out.
Parents of Bama Lanes shooting victim speak
he Montgomery Public Schools system is the latest in Alabama to announce a temporary shift back...
Montgomery Public Schools to shift to virtual learning
Child injured in Wednesday Montgomery shooting
Keyquanna Monise Burton, last seen on Nov. 22, has been found, according to Central Alabama...
Lowndes County woman missing since November found safe

Latest News

Food for Thought 1/13
Food for Thought 1/13
Food for Thought 1/6
Food for Thought 1/6
Lakira Goldsmith, 20, was reported missing on Nov. 27 at 8:59 p.m. She was reported missing...
‘She disappeared’: Woman searching for daughter missing since 2018
Woman searching for daughter missing since 2018
Woman searching for daughter missing since 2018