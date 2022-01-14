Food for Thought 1/13
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
High Scores
Five Guys Burgers & Fries (Eastchase): 99
Taco Bell (5163 Carmichael Rd.): 99
Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99
Low Scores
Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 84
- Priority items: wings at improper temperature; kitchen hand sink blocked
Zoe’s Kitchen (2960 Zelda Pl.): 82
- Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; no soap/paper towels at hand sink
Gibson Food Mart (2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 84
- Priority items: mold in soda nozzles; dishes not properly sanitized
SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 86
- Priority items: mold in ice machine; flies throughout establishment
Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86
- Priority items: grease spill; mold in soda nozzles
