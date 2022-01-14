Food for Thought 1/13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

High Scores

Five Guys Burgers & Fries (Eastchase): 99

Taco Bell (5163 Carmichael Rd.): 99

Scott Street Deli (412 Scott St.): 99

Low Scores

Quick Serve (4200 Carmichael Rd.): 84

Priority items: wings at improper temperature; kitchen hand sink blocked

Zoe’s Kitchen (2960 Zelda Pl.): 82

Priority items: food in cooler at improper temperature; no soap/paper towels at hand sink

Gibson Food Mart (2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 84

Priority items: mold in soda nozzles; dishes not properly sanitized

SKT Mini Mart (3040 Selma Hwy.): 86

Priority items: mold in ice machine; flies throughout establishment

Sonic (2025 Carter Hill Rd.): 86

Priority items: grease spill; mold in soda nozzles

