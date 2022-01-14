Advertise
Girl Scouts kick-off season with cookie drive-thru

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama are kicking off Girl Scout Cookie season again this year with a cookie drive-thru!

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business. It’s also the leading financial literacy program for girls. Girls learn essential skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics through selling cookies.

The Girl Scouts will take orders outside their new office, located on Bell Road next to the YMCA. As cars pull in and order, the Girl Scouts will bring the cookies straight to their vehicle. This event is perfect for people on the way to work or on their lunch break.

The girls will be here, and the drive-through will be open until everyone is served. Those who buy five boxes or more will receive a free box of the new cookie, Adventurfuls a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scout Cookies are available through March 6th.

