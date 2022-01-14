Multiple school systems moving to virtual learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several school systems across the River Region have closed or switched to virtual learning as COVID-19 cases spike.

Tallassee City Schools announced Thursday that it was moving to virtual learning Tuesday and Wednesday. Schools will have in-person learning Friday.

Meanwhile, the Dallas County school system announced on Facebook that schools and offices will be closed until Tuesday due to the current spread of COVID-19.

Selma City Schools made the decision to switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the week and next Tuesday. According to a post on the system’s Facebook page, in-person learning will resume Jan. 19. Grab-n-go meals can be picked up at any school in the district between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Three Elmore County schools will switch to virtual learning for a day Friday, Elmore County Public Schools announced. Holtville High School, Stanhope Elmore High School and Elmore County High School will move to virtual learning Friday due to the number of faculty and staff absences. System officials will evaluate the situation and notify parents on Monday if they are unable to return to school Tuesday following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Lowndes County Schools also made the move to virtual learning. According to a Facebook post by the school, students will be on remote learning until Jan. 21. Teachers will send assignments home for them to complete.

Autauga County Schools moved to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday of this week. In-person learning will resume on Tuesday.

Crenshaw County Schools also made the decision to switch to virtual learning until Tuesday.

In Tallapoosa County, schools moved to virtual learning Wednesday and will continue until Friday.

Alexander City Public Schools officials made the decision to switch to virtual learning starting Friday. In-person learning is expected to start again Jan. 20.

Starting Tuesday, all Montgomery Public Schools will be closed and all classes will be held virtually due to the current surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system says the virtual learning format will continue through Friday, Jan. 21.

This week, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported a major increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state’s public schools.

The number of new cases jumped to 16,035 cases this week. That’s up more than fivefold from the previous week when systems reported 2,940 cases.

