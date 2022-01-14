Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Residents evacuated after natural gas line damaged in Pintlala

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINTLALA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are being evacuated after a natural gas line was damaged in the Pintlala Community in south Montgomery County.

According to Capt. Wesley Richerson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 3600 block of West Hickory Grove near Pettus Road.

Emergency crews are en route and on the scene, Richerson said.

The roadway will be blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area, Richerson added.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
Tory Johnson, the suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead.
Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect
Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.
Investigators believe body found in south Ala. is missing Colo. woman
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

Rain this weekend will reach 1-2".
Eyes on messy weekend system
Girl Scouts kick-off season with cookie drive-thru
Girl Scouts kick-off season with cookie drive-thru
Brace Yourself: Here’s the Day Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale
Girl Scouts kick-off season with cookie drive-thru
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses