Residents evacuated after natural gas line damaged in Pintlala

PINTLALA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are being evacuated after a natural gas line was damaged in the Pintlala Community in south Montgomery County.

According to Capt. Wesley Richerson with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 3600 block of West Hickory Grove near Pettus Road.

Emergency crews are en route and on the scene, Richerson said.

The roadway will be blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area, Richerson added.

