Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to build a ‘burial zone’ at his home

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk...
A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ed Sheeran wants to make an unusual addition to his English country estate.

A filed application shows the singer-songwriter wants to add a burial chamber to his Suffolk property.

Submitted drawings for the “burial zone” show it would sit beneath a chapel on the grounds and would include a small crypt.

The planning application did not explain the purpose of the “burial zone.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tory Johnson, the suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead.
Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect
Alabama school districts reported 16,000 COVID cases for the week through Jan. 13, 2022. The...
Alabama schools report 16K COVID cases; MPS leads the state
The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Investigators believe a missing Colorado woman has been found dead in southern Alabama.
Investigators believe body found in south Ala. is missing Colo. woman
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Janiya Wattley
VIDEO: Police arrest woman who allegedly robbed wig store at gunpoint
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the body of 90-year-old Roland Kelley was found on...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient, 90, found dead in Covington County
A dean at Auburn University is the lone remaining finalist to become president after two other...
Auburn dean lone remaining finalist for presidency
Tim Allen stars as Santa alongside Martin Short as Jack Frost in "The Santa Clause 3: The...
Tim Allen to star in ‘The Santa Clause’ limited series on Disney+