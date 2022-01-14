Special session expected on COVID-19 relief funds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quick start and a slow finish for legislators as they wait for Gov. Kay Ivey to call a special session.

Lawmakers anticipate a special session to focus on American Rescue Plan funds as early as next Wednesday.

“The idea that we would have some level of isolation there, I just think it helps us best do our job,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed.

The governor has made it clear she wants the legislature to focus on broadband, hospitals, nursing homes and healthcare providers.

“We’re not just looking to spend the money, we’re looking to invest the resources that we have in ways that are going to really pay dividends for the future,” said Reed.

Some legislators have also mentioned using the money to improve outdoor areas in the state.

“We’ve seen incredible increases in state park participation and engagement during the pandemic. You know, I think that will be a decision that the legislature is gonna need to make,” said Reed.

And legislators are working across the aisle to make those decisions.

“Even in our leadership meeting, she states that she wants this to be done bipartisan so I give that to the governor to make us inclusive, but they can do it without us,” said Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton.

Singleton also says he thinks the focus of this money is really on the people of Alabama and improving their lives.

