Suspect sought in Linden bank robbery

A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery in Marengo County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery in Marengo County.

According to the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened Friday around 1 p.m. at the Sweet Water State Bank, located on Main Street in Linden. The suspect was captured on surveillance video wearing a black mask, black beanie and black jacket with a Jack’s fast food logo.

After the robbery, the suspect left the scene on foot.

If you can identify this suspect or know of his whereabouts, please contact Linden Police Department at 334-295-5577 or the Marengo County Sheriff’s Office at 334-295-4208.

