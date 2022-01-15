Community meetings to be held on MPS superintendent search

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State education leaders are wanting the public’s feedback on who the next superintendent at Montgomery Public Schools should be.

The Alabama Association of School Boards will be hosting two public meetings Tuesday that will serve as an opportunity for anyone to come forward and talk about what they’d like to see in the next superintendent.

The first meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon while the second is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at the Lee High School auditorium.

For those who cannot make the meetings can fill out a survey online.

Both meetings will be in-person despite MPS going virtual.

The next superintendent will lead Alabama’s fourth largest school district. They will replace current superintendent Ann Moore, who will be retiring June 30.

