Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant

Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy took the photo at Central.(Source: Todd Stacy)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday night.

Alabama Daily News publisher Todd Stacy snapped a picture with the Tuskegee native at Central.

“Never know who you’ll run into in downtown Montgomery. We’re dancing on the ceiling with Lionel Richie!” Stacy wrote on Facebook.

Richie is a music icon and one of the best-selling musical artists of all time. His career began at Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, in 1968 when he and several fellow students formed the Commodores. Richie launched a solo career in 1982 with a debut album that sold more than four million copies. The recipient of four Grammy awards, Richie is known for mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” and “All Night Long.”

For the past four seasons, he has been a judge on ABC’s American Idol and is set to return for the upcoming season.

Ritchie was inducted into the Alabama Academy of Honor Class of 2021.

