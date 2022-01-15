Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff investigator passes away from COVID complications

Steve Finley
Steve Finley(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved colleague Friday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator Steve Finley passed away Friday afternoon from complications of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office. Finley served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years; he served 20 of those years as a criminal investigator.

“His loss will be deeply felt in the department and the community,” said MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson. “Please keep Investigator Finley’s family and the MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers as e navigate through this difficult time.”

The press release states Finley died suddenly with his family by his side. Deputies who knew him said he always had a positive attitude and always went above and beyond I help those in need.

WAFF 48 has not received any details on the cause of Finley’s death at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The unidentified remains of a man were found roughly eight feet below the surface, under a room...
Human remains found buried 8 feet under abandoned home in Alabama
Residents are being evacuated after a natural gas line was damaged in the Pintlala Community in...
Residents evacuated after natural gas line damaged in Pintlala
The Alabama Supreme Court building in Montgomery.
Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said the body of 90-year-old Roland Kelley was found on...
Missing Alzheimer’s patient, 90, found dead in Covington County
Tory Johnson, the suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead.
Judge raises bail on Montgomery bowling alley shooting suspect

Latest News

Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant
First Alert Weather
Storm system brings gusty winds & mainly rain this weekend
Rain & wind linger overnight. Few snowflakes possible Sunday morning. See the latest updates to...
Rain & wind linger overnight. Few snowflakes possible Sunday morning.
AARP Alabama is seeing scams "ramp up" in 2022.
AARP Alabama warns of robocalls, latest COVID-19 test scam
State education leaders are wanting the public’s feedback on who the next superintendent at...
Community meetings to be held on MPS superintendent search