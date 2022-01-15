Madison County Sheriff investigator passes away from COVID complications

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their beloved colleague Friday night.

Madison County Sheriff’s Investigator Steve Finley passed away Friday afternoon from complications of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s office. Finley served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years; he served 20 of those years as a criminal investigator.

“His loss will be deeply felt in the department and the community,” said MCSO spokesperson Brent Patterson. “Please keep Investigator Finley’s family and the MCSO family in your thoughts and prayers as e navigate through this difficult time.”

The press release states Finley died suddenly with his family by his side. Deputies who knew him said he always had a positive attitude and always went above and beyond I help those in need.

WAFF 48 has not received any details on the cause of Finley’s death at this time.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.