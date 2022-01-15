Advertise
MLK Community Celebration to air Sunday and Monday on WSFA

WSFA 12 News is airing the 8th annual MLK Community Celebration presented by the Alabama State...
WSFA 12 News is airing the 8th annual MLK Community Celebration presented by the Alabama State University Friends of the Theatre on Sunday and Monday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is airing the 8th annual MLK Community Celebration presented by the Alabama State University Friends of the Theatre on Sunday and Monday.

It honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy and people who work to make our community a better place.

You can watch on WSFA 12 News on your TV or live streaming on WSFA.com and the WSFA apps at the following times:

  • Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The program is directed by Tommie “Tonea” Stewart and hosted by Tonya Terry.

