Storm system brings gusty winds & mainly rain this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major storm system will move into the region weekend. That system will will bring rain, wind and even winter weather across the southeast.

Saturday we will see clouds on the rise across the area. Highs today will warm near 60 degrees. The morning hours will remain dry. Showers will build during the afternoon hours Saturday as a low pressure moves into the state. Winds will be breezy Saturday, sustained around 10 to 20 mph out of the east.

First Alert Weather (WSFA 12 News)

Expect rain Saturday night with cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s to upper 30s. Rain could be heavy at times as the low pressure system moves closer to the area. East winds overnight Saturday will be around 10 to 15 mph sustained and gusts as high as 30 plus mph. Rain amounts are forecasted be around 1 to 2 inches across the region.

First Alert Weather (WSFA 12 News)

Moisture will linger into the morning Sunday and last through midday. There is a chance for rain to transition into a few snowflakes before the moisture exits by Sunday midday into the early afternoon hours. No impacts locally are expected as grounds and air temperatures will stay mostly above freezing. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and breezy winds around 10 to 15 mph during the day.

The low pressure system will exit and move the moisture out of the state by early afternoon hours on Sunday. We will then see temperatures quickly drop with winds shifting out of the west around 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop down into the 30s Sunday night with cloudy skies.

First Alert Forecast (WSFA 12 News)

We dry out again for the start of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday night, temperatures will again fall near 30 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, we will again see mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 50s. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the middle 30s under increasing cloud coverage.

Clouds will be back into the forecast on Wednesday as we track our next weather maker moving into the state. Highs Wednesday will warm into the lower to middle 60s with isolated to scattered showers in the forecast. Showers will remain in the forecast for Wednesday night with lows in the middle 40s.

Lingering rain is possible on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected and afternoon highs warming into the middle 50s region wide. Rain is expected to exit by late Thursday with clouds sticking around for Thursday night. Lows will hover in the upper 20s to lower 20s.

First Alert Weather (WSFA 12 News)

Friday is looking partly to mostly sunny with highs back into the upper 40s to lower 50s and the small chance for an isolated shower.

Remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.