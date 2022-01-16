Advertise
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.

According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road regarding a person shot. There, they found man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information regarding the shooting could be released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

