Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.

According to Cpl. Tina McGriff, police and fire medics responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road regarding a person shot. There, they found man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information regarding the shooting could be released at this time.

