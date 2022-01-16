Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was killed after being hit by a police cruiser on Saturday night.

Authorities say the pedestrian was struck just after 11:00 p.m. on Tarrant Huffman Road and Airport Boulevard. Police said the pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck. Authorities say the officer tried to help the pedestrian and called for medical help. The pedestrian died on the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Birmingham Police says they are conducting an internal investigation through the Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

