Very cold to start the week, then warmer weather & rain by midweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The low pressure system that brought the rain and snow is now quickly moving up the East Coast. As the system moves away from Alabama, it will take the rain and snow with it.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will be very cold, in the upper 20s to lower 30s region wide. Winds will be out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. The wind will make it feel even colder outside tonight.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is looking dry but cold. Highs will warm into the 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph, making it feel even colder when outside. Skies will be come partly to mostly clear with lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s and light to calm winds.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 50s with south winds around 5 mph. Lows Tuesday night will fall into the middle 30s under mostly clear skies.

Wednesday clouds will be on the increase as we track our next cold front that will move into the area. Expect highs to reach back into the middle to upper 60s. Showers and storms will be on the increase late Wednesday into the overnight period. Lows will fall into the lower 40s under cloudy skies.

Thursday morning, we look to see clouds and rain lingering across the region. That is expected to clear by the afternoon hours. Highs Thursday will only warm into the lower 50s. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night with lows falling into the lower 30s.

Friday, we expect to see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the middle to lower 40s. Lows Friday night will dip into the middle to upper 20s under partly cloudy skies.

The upcoming weekend ahead is also looking rather cool. Saturday we will see highs in the 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds stick around Saturday night with lows falling into the upper 20s. Sunday, more clouds are in the forecast with highs in the 40s.

