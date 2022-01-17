2 stolen vehicles result in separate chases, crashes in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released information on two separate vehicle pursuits Monday, both stemming from stolen vehicles.

The first was around 10:15 a.m. Cpl. Tina McGriff said officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Plum Street and Ryan Street. She said the vehicle refused to stop. Following the subsequent chase, the stolen vehicle got into a “minor collision” with an unoccupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Pinecrest Drive. WSFA 12 News crews saw the driver had driven into a yard and crashed into a vehicle parked at a home.

There were no injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody with charges pending.

Police tried to stop another stolen vehicle in the area of Zelda Road and Vaughn Road around 1:15 p.m. McGriff said that driver also refused to stop, resulting in another pursuit.

The stolen GMC sport utility vehicle crashed into a pole in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. There were no injuries here either.

McGriff said the driver was caught after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending.

