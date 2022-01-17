Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

2 stolen vehicles result in separate chases, crashes in Montgomery

Montgomery police say two stolen vehicles crashed during separate pursuits on Jan. 17, 2022.
Montgomery police say two stolen vehicles crashed during separate pursuits on Jan. 17, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released information on two separate vehicle pursuits Monday, both stemming from stolen vehicles.

The first was around 10:15 a.m. Cpl. Tina McGriff said officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area of Plum Street and Ryan Street. She said the vehicle refused to stop. Following the subsequent chase, the stolen vehicle got into a “minor collision” with an unoccupied vehicle in the 1900 block of Pinecrest Drive. WSFA 12 News crews saw the driver had driven into a yard and crashed into a vehicle parked at a home.

There were no injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody with charges pending.

Police tried to stop another stolen vehicle in the area of Zelda Road and Vaughn Road around 1:15 p.m. McGriff said that driver also refused to stop, resulting in another pursuit.

The stolen GMC sport utility vehicle crashed into a pole in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. There were no injuries here either.

McGriff said the driver was caught after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a shooting that left six people injured and a man dead has bonded out of jail.
Bama Lanes shooting suspect bonds out of jail again
Montgomery police say a man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.
Man killed in overnight Montgomery shooting
Music icon Lionel Richie was spotted at a Montgomery restaurant Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Alabama...
Lionel Richie spotted at Montgomery restaurant
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Tallassee mayor arrested in domestic violence investigation
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

.
The Auburn rubik's cube kid goes viral
Savannah Finney of Floyd Middle Magnet School is this week's Class Act winner.
Class Act: Floyd Middle’s Savannah Finney tackles teaching challenges
Lots of ups and down over the next 7 days...
Colder than normal more often than not this week
All but four facilities in the Elmore County Public Schools system will return to regularly...
All but 4 Elmore County Public Schools to return to classes Tuesday